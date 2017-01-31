Universiade 2017: Kazakh skier wins 2nd medal in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakh skier Anna Shevchenko collected bronze at the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Two Russian skiers Anna Nechaevskaya and Lilia Vasilieva who scored gold and silver respectively surpassed Shevchenko. She finished third with the result of 13:51.0 in the Ladies' 5km Pursuit Free.



This is the second bronze medal for Anna at the Universiade as she clinched her first one on Monday (January 30) in the Ladies' 5km Individual Classic.

It should be noted that heavy snowfall made it difficult for skiers to complete the race.



Kazakhstan is currently 5th in the overall medal tally at the Universiade with one silver and three bronze medals.



Russia tops the medal standing with 5 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze medals. Coming in second is China with 2 gold and 1 bronze medals. Poland and Italy are ranked 3rd and 4th respectively.



