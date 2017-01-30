Universiade-2017: Kazakhstan is fifth on medal table

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is on the fifth place on the Universiade medal table. The results of the first day provided by Universiade's official website, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Russia is first place on the tally with nine medals: four gold, four silver and one bronze. China is second with three medals: two gold and one bronze. On the third place are Polish athletes, they aquired two medals: one gold an one bronze. Italy is fourth with one gold medal.

Kazakh team has three medals so far: two bronze and one silver. Brought in by skiers Anna Shevchenko, Zhibek Arapbayeva and Zhanbota Aldabergenova.