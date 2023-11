Universiade-2017: Kazakhstani skier Malyshev wins bronze

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the final day of the Winter Universiade-2017 Kazakhstani kier Sergey Malyshev won a broze medal in the mass start, Sports.kz reports.

Gold and silver were taken by Dmitry Rostovtsev and Valeriy Gontar of Team Russia.

Ski race. Men. Mass Start. 30 km. Classic style

1. Dmitry Rostovtsev (Russia) - 1: 19: 37.5

2. Valeriy Gontar (Russia) - +0.3

3. Sergey Malyshev (Kazakhstan) - +0.5

4. Vitaly Pukhkalo (Kazakhstan) - +21.1

13. Daulet Rakhimbaev (Kazakhstan) - 4: 48.0