Universiade-2017: Kazakhstanis win silver, bronze in freestyle acrobatics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Super Final in women's freestyle acrobatics took place today in Almaty, Sports.kz reports.

Two Kazahstanis Zhanbota Aldabergenova and Zhibek Arapbayeva as well as Belarusian Vera Lyashkevich and Chinese Zhu Yingying took part in the final:

Freestyle acrobatics. Women's Superfinal

1. Zhu Yingying (China) - 64.09

2. Zhibek Arapbayeva (Kazakhstan) - 60.84

3. Zhanbota Aldabergenova (Kazakhstan) - 60.48.