Universiade-2017 medals design approved

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The design of Universiade-2017 medals was approved, it was informed during the sitting of the Organization Committee on preparation and holding of the World Winter Universiade-2017 chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva.

"Medals are developed in the classic style. They were produced at the Kazakhstan Mint. The medal has a logo of the Games on the front. Besides, the medals will feature pictograms symbolizing 12 sports," head of the directorate on preparation for the Universiade-2017 Nail Nurov said.

As earlier reported, the Universiade-2017 will be held in Almaty from January 29 through February 8, 2017. About 2 thousand athletes from 55 world countries will take part in the Games. In total, 543 medals will be up for grabs. Three thousand volunteers are involved in organization of the Games. It is believed that the Games will attract about 30 thousand tourists to Almaty.



