    08:46, 06 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Universiade-2017: Program for February 6

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Interesting and very busy day is expected today at the Universiade, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At 4:00 pm Almaty Arena will host third place playoff among women's and men's curling teams.

    In Baluan Sholak Sports Palace women's ice hockey teams will play for bronze and gold medals at 4:30 pm and 8:00 pm respectively.

    Slalom competitions will take place at 10:00 am and 1:00 pm at Shymbulak.

    Today fans will also be able to enjoy biathlon, cross country, freestyle skiing and speed skating competitions.

    More information about planned activities can be found here .

