    09:07, 07 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Universiade-2017: Program for February 7

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Universiade Directorate announced competitions, which will take place on February 7, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At 9 am and 2 pm curling fans will enjoy finals at Almaty Arena.

    At 10am Shymbulak will host slalom and starting 2 pm - Freestyle Ski Cross.

    Big air is taking place today at Tabagan starting 2 pm.

    Male biathletes will participate in the mass starts today. Starting 3 pm they will compete for the gold.

    Final race in short track is scheduled at 6 pm.

    Halyk Arena today hosts ice hockey semi-finals.

    The organizers have also informed about possible scheduele changes due to adverse weather conditions.

     

