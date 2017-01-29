Universiade-2017: Results of Day 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 28th World Winter Universiade in Almaty is gaining momentum. Ice hockey players opened the first day with 3 games in men's hockey and 2 in women's.

In the first game of Group B Slovakia beat the UK with a score of 9:0. The second game was even more intense. In Group C, Latvia won over Japan with a score of 4:3. Later that day in Group A, Kazakhstan won over China by a landslide (22:0).

In women's tournament Canada secured beat China (9:1), and Kazakhstan won over the UK with a score of 11:0.

Also on the first day Medeu hosted first training sessions of speed skaters, while cross country skiers tried out the snow of Alatau Cross Country Skiing and Biathlon Complex.

Today Almaty Arena will host an official opening ceremony of the Games starting at 7:00 pm,

US and Russia women's squads will meet today in a match of Group B at 12:30 pm. Also athletes competing in curling, speed skating, alpine skiing, cross country skiing, biathlon, freestyle, snowboarding and Nordic combined will hold official training sessions.

The opening ceremony of the 28th World Winter Universiade will be broadcasted live on "Kazakhstan" and "Kazsport" networks from 6:55 pm.