Universiade-2017: Russia early wins medal standings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM After winning women's ice hockey final team Russia ahead of schedule secured the first place in the final medal standings of the Universiade.

On Monday, its women's hockey squad defeated Canada, winning the Games' gold. It is 23rd gold for Russia. Next up on medals is team Kazakhstan with 10 gold medals.

There are 16 sets of medals left to for grab. Team Kazakhstan can win 13 more gold medals tops. However it guaranteed will not catch up with Russian on silver medals (at the moment Russia has 20, Kazakhstan - 6).

Universiade will end on 8th February.