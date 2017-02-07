EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:27, 07 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Universiade-2017: Russia early wins medal standings

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM After winning women's ice hockey final team Russia ahead of schedule secured the first place in the final medal standings of the Universiade.

    On Monday, its women's hockey squad defeated Canada, winning the Games' gold. It is 23rd gold for Russia. Next up on medals is team Kazakhstan with 10 gold medals.

    There are 16 sets of medals left to for grab. Team Kazakhstan can win 13 more gold medals tops. However it guaranteed will not catch up with Russian on silver medals (at the moment Russia has 20, Kazakhstan - 6).

    Universiade will end on 8th February.

    Tags:
    Russia 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty Almaty 2017 Winter Universiade
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!