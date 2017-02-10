Universiade 2017 silver medalist honored in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Silver medalist of the 28th World Winter Universiade Rinat Mukhin was honored at the meeting with akim of North Kazakhstan region Yerik Sultanov.

After greeting the participants of the Universiade, Mr. Sultanov noted that great attention is paid to the development of sport in the region.







"Silver medal collected by our skier Rinat Mukhin at the Universiade became a milestone for all residents of North Kazakhstan region. Of course, we should give credit to coaches as well," Sultanov said.







Rinat Mukhin is trained by his parents Aleksandr and Saule. Governor Sultanov awarded them with keys to a new apartment in North Kazakhstan region.



The athlete himself received a thank-you letter and prize money.







Speed skaters Roman Krech, Tatyana Klimchuk, Ivan Arzhannikov, Fyodor Andreyev and Svetlana Maltseva, skier Rinat Mukhin and member of the curling team Dmitriy Garagul represented North Kazakhstan region at the 28th World Winter Universiade in Almaty city.



Speed skaters Roman Krech, Dmitriy Babenko, Yelena Urvantseva, Tatyana Klimchuk and skier Rinat Mukhin will represent North Kazakhstan region at the upcoming 8th Asian Games in Sapporo, Japan.



