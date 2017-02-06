Universiade 2017: Speed skaters bring silver, bronze to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani speed skaters Abzal Azhgaliyev and Denis Nikisha have won silver and bronze medals at the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty city today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.





South Korean athlete Do Kyoum Kim hauled gold with the result of 41.175 in the Men's 500m Finals Final A.







Abzal Azhgaliyev claimed silver with the result of 41.479. Denis Nikisha settled for bronze with the result of 58.169.