Universiade-2017: Torch relay starts in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The 28th World Winter Universiade-2017 Torch Relay started in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.





Relay started from Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. Before the start akim of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek noted the importance of this big event.





"Kazakhstan is the first country in CIS, to host winter Universiade. Many universities of our country are included in the ratings of the best in the world. On the initiative of our President, Nazarbayev University was founded. More than 10,000 students went to the best universities if the world under the Bolashak program. Universiade is the best opportunity to learn about other countries and languages. The relay starts today at the oldest university of the country... It is the final stage of the torch relay. Universiade flame has traveled 2,500 km. And in few hours the opening ceremony of the Universiade will begin at Almaty Arena. The city and the whole country spent 5 years preparing for this event. Universiade gave a new momentum to development of Almaty. Guests will see our beautiful mountains and nature, unique sports facilities, traditions and culture. The world will learn about our country", said Baibek.





Best student of KNU Aisulu Yerniyazova handed the torch to akim. Mr Baibek carried it down the Timiryazev Street where he passed it to Dmitry Balandin. The Olympic swimming champion will then pass the flame to famous Kazakh volleyball player Sabina Altynbekova. Today actors Karla Mukhamedzhanova, Asylkhan Tolepov, honored coach of Kazakhstan Daulet Turlykhanov, grandmaster Zhansaya Abdumalik singer Aikyn, director Nurtas Adambay, climber Maksut Zhumayev and many others will also carry the Universiade torch.



Each torchbearer will cover 130 to 200 meters. The total route of the relay is 20 km and 100 people will carry the torch.









Torch relay route is following: Al-Farabi Kazakh National University - Timiryazeva street - Manas street - Abay avenue - Seifullin avenue - Gogol street - Seifullin avenue - Tole bi street - Dostyk avenue - Abay avenue - Baitursynov street - Satpaev street - Dostyk avenue - Republic Square. The route passes through the main attractions of the city. All the torches will become a historical artifact and take their place in sports museums. The flame was lit at Nazarbayev University in Astana. 60 people carried the torch through the streets of Astana. After that the Universiade flame traveled accross the country.



The relay will end today at Almaty-Arena, where representatives of 16 regions of Kazakhstan will kindle Fire Bowl at the opening ceremony of the 28th World Winter Universiade-2017.