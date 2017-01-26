Universiade flame lights up in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The Winter Universiade 2017 flame lighting ceremony and torch relay were held in North Kazakhstan region today, Kazinform correspondent reports.





Governor of the region Yerik Sultanov who participated in the flame lighting ceremony noted that the current generation of Kazakhstanis will witness a historic milestone in sport. "This is the first the Universiade is held in Kazakhstan," Sultanov said during the Torch Relay ceremony.



"Speed skaters Roman Krech, Fedyor Andreyev, Ivan Arzhannikov, Tatyana Klimchuk, Svetlana Maltseva and Mariya Gromova, skier Rinat Mukhin and curler Dmitriy Garagul will represent North Kazakhstan region at the event," Sultanov announced.







Two-time Asian champion, participant of the Summer Olympic Games and champion and record-breaker of the 2013 Universiade in Kazan Margarita Mukasheva told Kazinform correspondent she is 100% confident that our athletes will deservedly represent Kazakhstan at the Universiade in Almaty.







"I am honored and pleased to be here today and to be a part of this event. I participated in the Universiade before and I know how hard it is. I would like to wish our athletes blazing victories and strength of spirit. Don't be afraid of anything!" Mukasheva said.



Governor Yerik Sultanov and rector of the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University Serik Omirbayev lit the Universiade flame. Margarita Mukasheva became the first torch bearer in North Kazakhstan region.







The Torch Relay kicked off near the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University. The torch bearers will cover the total distance of 12km and bring the Universiade fire to the Palace of Sport.













