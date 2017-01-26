Universiade flame travels from Astana to Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The flame of the 28th Winter Universiade has landed in Almaty city earlier this morning after the Torch Relay in the Kazakh capital Astana. It was transported in a special safety lamp by Kazakhstani skier Daulet Rakhimbayev and keeper of the Universiade flame Chingiz Utepbergenov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Winter Universiade 2017, the safety lamp with the fire was delivered to the special storage in the center of the Athletes' Village in Almaty city.







The safety lamp was placed into a niche which is a part of the ‘U' letter symbolizing the Universiade. The ‘U' symbol consists of 16 niches that will be filled with the safety lamps from other regions of Kazakhstan. 16 torch bearers from all regions of the country will light up the Universiade flame during the opening ceremony this weekend.







"Despite bad weather conditions, the Torch Relay in Astana was a success," said Chingiz Utepbergenov.







The Torch Relay will be held in each region of Kazakhstan on January 26, 27 and 28. Boxer Dina Zholaman, figure skater Elizabet Turssynbayeva, Olympic medalists Yekaterina Larionova, Adilbek Niyazymbetov, Zhazira Zhapparkul, Ivan Dychko and many others renowned Kazakhstani athletes will be among the torch bearers.



