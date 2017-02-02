EN
    15:33, 02 February 2017

    Universiade gold medalist Galysheva: It feels great to win at home

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Gold medalist of Universiade-2017 in mogul Yulia Galysheva commented on her performance, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "It feels great to win gold at home. I am happy that we hosted Universiade in Almaty. And I was aiming at the first place, to confirm my champion's status", said Yulia Galysheva at a press conference.

     

    She also noted that she is set to leave for a test track in South Korea and then to China and Japan on February 6. Later she will also take part in the World Championship in Spain.

    Kazakhstan currently has 5 gold medals brought in by Dmitriy Reikherd in mogul, Yulia Galysheva - mogul, Galina Vishnevskaya and Alina Raikova in biathlon, and a freestyle duo of Zhanbota Aldabergenova and Baghlan Inkarbek.

     

    Team Kazakhstan also has 2 silver and 5 bronze medals.

     

