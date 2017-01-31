Universiade: Heavy snowfall postpones events on Shymbulak

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - "Based on the weather alert reported by Kazakhstan meteorology service on January 31, and given the heavy snowfall and height of the snow in the in the Ili Alatau mountains there is a high risk of avalanches", said the Emergency Department of Almaty.

The Emergency Department recommend not to approach the steep snowy slopes of the mountains.

As informed by the Universiade Organizing Committee, due to heavy snowfall and poor visibility on Shymbulak it has been decided to move the competitions in women's super giant scheduled on January 31 at 10:00 to a different time which will be reported later.