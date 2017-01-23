Universiade participants start checking in into Athletes Village in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Participants of the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty began checking in into their rooms at the Athletes' Village today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While greeting the participants, mayor of the Athletes' Village and 2012 Olympic champion boxer Serik Sapiyev stressed that relatively small size of the village will allow all service agencies to do their work quickly. They will do their best to ensure that Universiade participants have the most comfortable conditions and have the fondest memories of the event.







"Obviously, every guest wants to live in comfortable conditions and it is up to us to ensure they have everything they need. A fitness center, a pitch, souvenir shops, a library - everything that will help the athletes have a rest and represent their country at the Universiade deservedly," the mayor of the Athletes' Village noted.







More guests are expected to start checking in tomorrow.











