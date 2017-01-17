Universiade: Sagintayev urged more focus on organization issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has urged to make sure all organizational matters of Universiade are resolved and followed up.

"The Ministry of Investments and Development and other involved ministries and departments should again follow up all organizational aspect and check the status of the new venues to make sure everything complies with the security standards. The Ministry of Internal Affairs should strengthen fire safety control in the venues, hotels and other public places including public transport", the PM said.

PM Sagintayev also instructed the Ministry of Information and Communication to pay special attention to the information and image work - ensure sport event broadcasting and engage a large number of journalists. He also urged to ensure continuous control over the medical service and urged Almaty akimat to ensure proactive communication with all state agencies.