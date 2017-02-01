Universiade: Supergiant rescheduled to February 1 due to snowfall

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There have been made changes to the Alpine Skiing competition schedule, Universiade organizers informed.

FISU and the Organizing Committee of the Universiade-2017 have rescheduled Alpine Skiing competitions (Supergiant and Slalom) to February 1.

"Due to heavy snowfall and poor visibility in Almaty on January 31st women's Supergiant start at 10:00 was cancelled and rescheduled to February 1st, 11:45", says the message.

Competitions schedule on Shymbulak for February 1:

10:00 Alpine combination. Supergiant. Men

11:45 Alpine combination. Supergiant. Women

14:30 Alpine combination. Slalom. Men