Universiade venues - Alatau Cross Country Skiing and Biathlon Complex

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Alatau Cross Country Skiing and Biathlon Complex was built in 2010 for the VII Winter Asian Games.

It is located in 50.5km from the Athletes' Village in the Soldatskoe valley at the altitude of 1,460 to 1,500 m. The complex includes a ski and a biathlon stadiums.

Capacity - 6,200 spectators.



Total area of the complex is 48 hectares including the main building, several parking areas, a heliport, a shooting range and the start-finish area.

Both stadiums of the complex were built in accordance with the international standards of FIS and IBU and can accommodate around 3,000 spectators (1300 seating and 1800 standing) each.

The maximum length of pistes is 10 km. It consists of two separate circles of 5 km each (red and blue).

The maximum length of the biathlon tracks is 4 km.

Location: Soldatskoe valley, Talgar district, Almaty region.