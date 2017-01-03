EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:00, 03 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Universiade venues - Halyk Arena

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Halyk Ice Arena

    Distance from Athletic village - 18.5 km.

    Capacity - 3,000 spectators.

    Total area - 10,929.5ha. Built-up area - 20,293.5 sq. m.

    The main arena can accommodate up to 3,000 spectators and the small arena can hold up to 300. According to the project, ice rinks can be transformed into volleyball, basketball or futsal courts. During the Games Halyk Arena will host men's ice hockey matches.

    Location: Talgar and Kulja highways crossing, Medeu district, Almaty.

    Tags:
    2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty 2017 Winter Universiade
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!