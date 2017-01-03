Universiade venues – Medeu Alpine Ice Rink

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Medeu is the largest alpine skating rink in the World located at the altitude of 1,691.2 meters above sea level.

The rink became extremely popular due to a mild climate in the valley, high mountains, low atmospheric pressure and the ice made of pure mountain water.

Medeu Alpine Ice Rink was built in 1972. It is located 30.6 kilometers from Athletic village. It can accommodate 8,300 spectators.

Medeu has 10.5 thousand square meters of ice that allows holding competitions in speed and figure skating, as well as hockey matches.

Since 1972, more than 120 world records have been set here. In this regard, Medeu has been nicknamed as the "factory of records".

After reconstruction ahead of the VII Asian Games, Medeu has been equipped with four dressing rooms, four rooms for referees, 200 sq.m. training center, a press center, a VIP zone, food court, and a commentators' room.

Medeu is a popular place for skating for Almaty residents and guests of the southern capital.

On January 31-February 7, Medeu will host speed skating and ice hockey competitions.

Location: 465, Gornaya Street, Almaty.