EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:00, 03 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Universiade venues – Medeu Alpine Ice Rink

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Medeu is the largest alpine skating rink in the World located at the altitude of 1,691.2 meters above sea level.

    The rink became extremely popular due to a mild climate in the valley, high mountains, low atmospheric pressure and the ice made of pure mountain water.

    Medeu Alpine Ice Rink  was built in 1972. It is located 30.6 kilometers from Athletic village. It can accommodate 8,300 spectators.

    Medeu has 10.5 thousand square meters of ice that allows holding competitions in speed and figure skating, as well as hockey matches.

    Since 1972, more than 120 world records have been set here. In this regard, Medeu has been nicknamed as the "factory of records".

    After reconstruction ahead of the  VII Asian Games, Medeu has been equipped with four dressing rooms, four rooms for referees, 200 sq.m. training center, a press center, a VIP zone, food court, and a commentators' room.

    Medeu is a popular place for skating for Almaty residents and guests of the southern capital.

    On January 31-February 7,  Medeu will host speed skating and ice hockey competitions.

    Location: 465, Gornaya Street, Almaty.

     

    Tags:
    2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty 2017 Winter Universiade
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!