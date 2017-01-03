08:00, 03 January 2017 | GMT +6
Universiade venues - Sunkar International Ski Jump Complex
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The most spectacular competitions of the 2017 World Winter Universiade - ski jumping and Nordic Combined - will take place here.
Distance from Athletic village - 16.1 km.
The Complex built in 2010 consists of Sunkar International Ski Jump Complex and a ski stadium.
Total area - 15,1377 ha.
Built-up area - 44,583.9 sq.m.
Capacity - 5,200 spectators.
Sunkar will host ski jumping and Nordic combined competitions.
Location: 128/8, Al-Farabi Avenue, Almaty.