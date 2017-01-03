Universiade venues - Sunkar International Ski Jump Complex

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The most spectacular competitions of the 2017 World Winter Universiade - ski jumping and Nordic Combined - will take place here.

Distance from Athletic village - 16.1 km.



The Complex built in 2010 consists of Sunkar International Ski Jump Complex and a ski stadium.



Total area - 15,1377 ha.



Built-up area - 44,583.9 sq.m.



Capacity - 5,200 spectators.



Sunkar will host ski jumping and Nordic combined competitions.

Location: 128/8, Al-Farabi Avenue, Almaty.