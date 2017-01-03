14:00, 03 January 2017 | GMT +6
Universiade venues - Tabagan Ski Resort Sports and Entertainment Complex
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tabagan ski resort was built in 2005 in Shybynsay valley (Ile Alatau), not far from Beskaynar village (former Gorny Sadovod.). Such a large-scale project, Tabagan is a new milestone in the history of Kazakhstan's tourism market and winter sports.
Tabagan will be one of the main venues of the Universiade.
Distance from the Athletes' Village - 36.6 km
Capacity - 800 spectators
Total area - 91 hectares
During the Games it will host Big Air and ski acrobatics
Location: Beskaynar village, Talgar district, Almaty region.