Universide-2017: Moments to remember

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 1.Opening ceremony. The ceremony of opening of the Universiade was attended by President Nursultan Nazarbayev who noted that the games would be "cost-effective and compact".





The ceremony went magnificently. The spectators and guests had a chance to see the culture and traditions of the Kazakh people. The ceremony was full of vivid dance shows. The special part of the ceremony was the parade of the teams. The teams of China, Russia, USA and of course Kazakhstan were the most impressive. 85 medal sets were contested in 12 sports.





2. First gold. On the third day of the competitions, January 31st biathlon athlete Alina Raikova won the first gold of Kazakhstan. As Alina confided, "the most important was to win herself and she did it".







3. "Medal record-breakers". Mogul athletes Yuliya Galysheva and Dmitry Reiherd Kazakhstan's national team have become two-time gold winners. Biathlonist Galina Vishnevskaya won 2 golds. Skier Anna Shevchenko collected the medals of all calibres - gold, silver and bronze.





4. Victory of Denis Ten. All Kazakhstan athletes deserve respect, but figure skating is the most spectacular. On the second day of the competitions Denis won the first place, which was very special to him: it was his first competition in the homeland.







5. Love. Universiade is a romantic place! There have been made two marriage proposals during the games. One proposal was made by the employee of the ski and biathlon complex Alatau, and the second was sounded at Almaty Arena during the figure skating competitions.









6. Dealers and counterfeit tickets. It, certainly, affected the mood of people and fillability of the stands. Law enforcement authorities even revealed the cases of forged of tickets for the Universiade closing ceremony. The organizers took the measures, and provided additional tickets for sale.







7. Transformation of the city. Almaty has considerably changed long before the start of students' games. The logo of the Universiade is seen almost everywhere in the streets of Almaty.





8. Construction of new facilities. Specially for the Universiade new ice complexes - Almaty Arena and Halyk Arena have been buit.





9. Heritage of the Universiade. Thanks to the Universiade Alataus district of Almaty has been developed. Here Almaty Arena and the Athletic village were constructed. After the games the Athletic Village will become a comfortable housing estate for more than 1,7 thousand families.





10. Closing ceremony. The closing ceremony of the 28th World winter Universiade in Almaty was held with clearing of the symbolical Fire. Almaty akim Bauyrzhan Baybek passed the FISU flag to the Mayor of Krasnoyarsk - the city where the next students' games will be held.