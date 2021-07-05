University of artificial intelligence to be established in Almaty city – Elbasy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A university of artificial intelligence on part with Nazarbayev University is planned to be created in Almaty city, First President of Kazakhstan- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In a documentary titled ‘Qoltanba’ aired on Qazaqstan TV Channel Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed it is high time to develop a medical and pharmaceutical hub in Kazakhstan. The First President of Kazakhstan also pointed out the future potential of the country’s agricultural sector.

He also revealed plans to create the university of artificial intelligence on par with Nazarbayev University in Almaty city.

Nursultan Nazarbayev added that Kazakhstani youth should become professionals in whatever future profession they choose.