EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:36, 05 July 2021 | GMT +6

    University of artificial intelligence to be established in Almaty city – Elbasy

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A university of artificial intelligence on part with Nazarbayev University is planned to be created in Almaty city, First President of Kazakhstan- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In a documentary titled ‘Qoltanba’ aired on Qazaqstan TV Channel Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed it is high time to develop a medical and pharmaceutical hub in Kazakhstan. The First President of Kazakhstan also pointed out the future potential of the country’s agricultural sector.

    He also revealed plans to create the university of artificial intelligence on par with Nazarbayev University in Almaty city.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev added that Kazakhstani youth should become professionals in whatever future profession they choose.


    Tags:
    Almaty Education First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Other Governmental Authorities Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!