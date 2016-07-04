University of Reading hosts 4th Advisory Board Meeting of Kazakh-British Centre for Competitiveness

LONDON. KAZINFORM - The Advisory Board Meeting was attended by Professor John Board, Dean, Henley Business School, Minister-Counsellor of the Embassy of Kazakhstan to the UK, Mr. Daulet Kussainov, Vice-Rector, KBTU, Dr. Yuri Loktionov, Head of the Centre, Professor Yelena Kalyuzhnova, Professor Kecheng Liu and researcher Mr. Pavel Beklemishev and others.

The meeting focused on the interim report on implementing the ongoing projects and the realisation of new projects, as well as future plans of the Centre, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.



