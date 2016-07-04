EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:33, 04 July 2016 | GMT +6

    University of Reading hosts 4th Advisory Board Meeting of Kazakh-British Centre for Competitiveness

    None
    None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM - The Advisory Board Meeting was attended by Professor John Board, Dean, Henley Business School, Minister-Counsellor of the Embassy of Kazakhstan to the UK, Mr. Daulet Kussainov, Vice-Rector, KBTU, Dr. Yuri Loktionov, Head of the Centre, Professor Yelena Kalyuzhnova, Professor Kecheng Liu and researcher Mr. Pavel Beklemishev and others.

    The meeting focused on the interim report on implementing the ongoing projects and the realisation of new projects, as well as future plans of the Centre, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

    null  

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and the UK Diplomacy News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!