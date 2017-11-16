EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:22, 16 November 2017 | GMT +6

    University of Sharjah to host three international conferences

    None
    None
    SHARJAH. KAZINFORM - Under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah, the University of Sharjah will host three international conferences later this month.

    These are "Towards a Unified Law of Contracts under the Provisions of the Arab Judiciary", the 5th Emirati German Congress in Medicine, and the 2nd Middle East Conference on Pre-Mixed Advanced Dry Materials, WAM reports.

    Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, announced this at a press conference.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!