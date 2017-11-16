University of Sharjah to host three international conferences

SHARJAH. KAZINFORM - Under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah, the University of Sharjah will host three international conferences later this month.

These are "Towards a Unified Law of Contracts under the Provisions of the Arab Judiciary", the 5th Emirati German Congress in Medicine, and the 2nd Middle East Conference on Pre-Mixed Advanced Dry Materials, WAM reports.



Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, announced this at a press conference.