Unmanned Systems Exhibition to kick off this week in UAE

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The third editions of Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference, UMEX, and Simulation Exhibition and Conference, SimTEX, will run from 25th to 27th February 2018, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, under the patronage of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, WAM reports.

Organized by ADNEC in collaboration with the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces, the three-day event is expected to draw unprecedented participation from major local and international companies specialized in unmanned systems and simulation and training.



Brigadier General Rashid Mohammed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of UMEX and SimTEX 2018, made the announcement at a press conference at ADNEC. Ali Al Yafei, CEO of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments, ADASI, a strategic partner of the event, Saeed bin Khadem Al Mansouri, Director of IDEX, and Major Pilot Saeed Mohamed Al Yammahi, Official Spokesperson of UMEX and SimTEX 2018, were also present.



Al Shamsi said, "It is fortunate that UMEX and SimTEX 2018 coincide with the Year of Zayed, when every corner of our country commemorates the great achievements of the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who relentlessly championed scientific and technological progress and innovation in the country."



"The UAE has evolved into a unique development model across diverse economic and social sectors within a record time, becoming an oasis of security and stability in a region that has witnessed incessant turmoil for too long. None of our achievements would have been possible without the unwavering support of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the continued follow-up and directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates," Al Shamsi added.



Highlighting the relevance of the events, he said, "This year's UMEX and SimTEX hold special significance, as the dual event convenes at a time when unmanned systems and simulation technologies are assuming strategic importance in shaping the future of our military, security and civil sectors. In addition to their crucial importance in saving lives in times of war and peace, these systems are highly accurate and flexible in their application across multiple sectors.".