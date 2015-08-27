UNODC can help Kazakhstan tackle NPS problem - Kazakh Prosecutor General

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat Daulbayev addressed the growing challenge of new psychoactive substances (NPS) and how the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) can help Kazakhstan fight the problem at the 13th session of the prosecutors general of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Thursday in Astana.

"New types of psychoactive substances have become a pressing issue for Kazakhstan. Our experts lack samples of new types of designer drugs and smoking blends and that makes the process of identification of these drugs more complicated," he said speaking at the session. "I am strongly convinced that keeping track and preventing distribution of drugs will become easier if we join our efforts. For instance, UNODC launched an early warning advisory system on NPS, which is the first global reference point on these substances," Mr. Daulbayev noted. In his words, this approach cuts time and expenditures on study of new types of drugs dramatically and will be very useful for Kazakhstani experts.