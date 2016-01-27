15:58, 27 January 2016 | GMT +6
Unpublished previously photographs of N. Nazarbayev to be posted on Instagram
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The press service of the Akorda posted a previously unpublished photograph of N. Nazarbayev on Facebook.
"The picture was taken during the visit to Taraz city within the celebration of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate," the caption reads.
As it was informed, the picture was from the book of the press service of the President titled "President: informal angel" that includes pictures from the events with the participation of N. Nazarbayev, which were not published before.
Some of them will be posted on Instagram.