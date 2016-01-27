EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:58, 27 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Unpublished previously photographs of N. Nazarbayev to be posted on Instagram

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The press service of the Akorda posted a previously unpublished photograph of N. Nazarbayev on Facebook.

    "The picture was taken during the visit to Taraz city within the celebration of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate," the caption reads.

    As it was informed, the picture was from the book of the press service of the President titled "President: informal angel" that includes pictures from the events with the participation of N. Nazarbayev, which were not published before.

    Some of them will be posted on Instagram.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Social Media News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!