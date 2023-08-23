Unqualified VIP plastic surgeon arrested in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM An unqualified VIP Italian plastic surgeon was arrested in Marghera near Venice on Tuesday.

Matteo Politi, 43, only has a middle school diploma but has been working as a top beauty surgeon for 15 years, fooling Italian health agencies but also foreign clients in Hong Kong and Romania, the country that issued the European arrest warrant that was served by Venice police Tuesday, ANSA reports.

Politi has been sentenced to three years and four months in jail in Romania for fraud, faking documents and illegally practising medicine in that country.