    13:48, 28 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic will cease to exist from Jan 1, 2024

    Unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic ceases to exist
    Photo: Armenpress

    Nagorno-Karabakh President Samvel Shahramanyan has signed an order on dissolving all state agencies and organizations on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenpress reports citing InfoCenter.

    The order was signed given the “grave military-political situation and pursuant to ensuring the physical security and essential interests of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh as a priority.”

    All ministries and other state agencies and organizations will be disbanded by January 1, 2024 and the “NK (Artsakh) Republic ceases to exist,” reads the order.

    “The population of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the population now outside the republic, after this order takes effect, becomes acquainted with the terms of reintegration presented by Azerbaijan with the purpose of making an individual decision in the future on the opportunity to stay (return) in/to NK,” reads the order.

    The decree enters into force since the moment of its publication.

