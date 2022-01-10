Unrest in Kazakhstan: Cultural, sports and tourism sites damaged

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry is making an analysis to estimate the damage inflicted on cultural, sports and tourism sites from the mass riots countrywide, Kazinform reports.

More accurate information concerning harm inflicted to the sites included in the list of the historical and cultural heritage of Kazakhstan is to be announced later. The analysis of the state of historical and cultural heritage monuments is carried out countrywide.

As earlier reported, the Central State Museum of Kazakhstan and the National Library of Kazakhstan came under terrorists’ attacks. The entry zones and glass cases of the buildings were damaged. The funds and archives are intact, the Ministry informs.