UNSC concerned over reports of violence in Kirkuk after Iraqi takeover

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM The Security Council on Wednesday expressed concern over reports of violence in and around the city of Kirkuk after a dramatic retreat of Kurdish forces that allowed the takeover of the city by Iraqi government forces, Xinhua reports.

"Council members called on all sides to refrain from destabilizing action, including the threat and use of violence, and to engage in constructive dialogue based on the Iraqi Constitution as a pathway to de-escalation," said the council in a press statement.

In a dramatic move, Kurdish forces have pulled out of disputed areas across northern and eastern Iraq, including the oil city of Kirkuk, in the wake of last month's referendum for the independence of Kurdistan.

The vote triggered an international outcry as it was also held on Iraqi territories held by Kurdish forces, including Kirkuk.