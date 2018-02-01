UNSC delegation visits Washington, DC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Delegation of the United Nations Security Council ambassadors headed by its outgoing President, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov visited Washington, D.C., Kazakh MFA reports.

In the course of their visit, diplomats met with U.S. President Donald Trump and visited the Holocaust Museum and the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling where they were shown an exhibit of what have been identified as large pieces of missiles believed to have been fired at Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, by Houthi rebels from Yemen.

During the lunch with President Donald Trump at the White House, the sides discussed cooperation on a wide range of issues related to the international peace and security, including the denuclearization of the DPRK, settlement of the Syrian conflict and the fight against terrorism.

Speaking about the situation in Afghanistan, Donald Trump stressed that his administration is not interested in talks with Taliban militants, who are "killing people left and right".

Speaking in the capacity of the Security Council President, Kairat Umarov noted the importance of the recent meeting between President Nazarbayev and President Trump and told about the ongoing work in terms of implementing the agreements that were reach reached.

Following the visit to Washington, D.C., a number of delegates noted that it became another landmark event of Kazakhstan's Presidency in the Council.

