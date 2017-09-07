UNSC emergency meeting: Kazakhstan condemns N Korea’s nuclear tests

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Addressing an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on September 4, Kazakhstan condemned nuclear tests made by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh MFA press service.

"The fact that the international community witnessed the sixth nuclear test in the 21st century is absolutely unacceptable. Such actions seriously undermine the collective efforts of the international community to establish a world free of nuclear weapons," Kairat Umarov, the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, said at the UN Security Council.

Kazakhstan's delegation called on the North Korean regime to abandon its nuclear ambitions and restore its place at the negotiating table. Nuclear weapons are not a true guarantor of national security, the statement says.

Kazakhstan stands for finding a comprehensive and collective solution to the problem by new decisive political and diplomatic actions, including well-targeted and effective sanctions. The military approach, in Kazakhstan's view, has never resulted in a sustainable and lasting solution to problems. The Permanent Representative also recalled that the DPRK, as the other UN Member States, voted in favor of the resolution of the General Assembly supporting the International Day Against Nuclear Tests.

"In the light of today's tension, we must tirelessly continue the search for mutually acceptable solutions to reach specific agreements, both bilateral and multilateral, that would, as result, freeze the DPRK nuclear program and initiate a stage-by-stage denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the statement said.