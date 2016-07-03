UNSC membership demonstrates Kazakhstan's growing authority in the world, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Values Center "Otbasym" congratulates all Kazakhstanis on election of the country as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2017-2018.

"This victory once again demonstrates the growing authority of our country in the international arena. We are confident that our country will greatly contribute to strengthening of peace, security and stability in the world.

Undoubtedly, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev played the decisive role in this historic milestone. Thanks to his international initiatives and constructive foreign policy, our President is the universally recognized leader of the global movement for peace and security.

We are sure that Kazakhstan will deservedly carry out this honorable mission," the center said in a statement.