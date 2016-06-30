UNSC membership is result of prosperity of Kazakhstan and wise policy of N. Nazarbayev - Cheng Guoping

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The election of Kazakhstan as a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 is result of prosperous development of Kazakhstan and wise policy of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Government is China expresses confidence that Kazakhstan will overcome all the difficulties and continue to be the main force in ensuring peace and stability in Central Asia, State Commissioner for Counter-Terrorism and Security of China Cheng Guoping told at the roundtable titled "Kazakhstan: 25 years on the way of peace, security and development" in Beijing.

"After becoming an independent country Kazakhstan has gone its own way of development over 25 years. Presently, Kazakhstan is second among the CIS member states in terms of the per capita GDP. We can say that led by Nursultan Nazarbayev Kazakhstan has become a stable, strong and respected country in the international arena," he said.

According to him, Kazakhstan contributed greatly to ensuring regional and global security.

"The initiative of N. Nazarbayev on establishment of the CICMA and the efforts on promotion and strengthening of this forum are very important. Currently, China is presiding in the CICMA and Kazakhstan renders all-round support to it," Cheng Guoping stressed.

"Last year, at the sitting of the UN General Assembly N. Nazarbayev put forward initiatives that received support from many world countries," the Chinese diplomat noted.

In his interview to Kazakhstan journalists Cheng Guoping congratulated Kazakhstan on its election as a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018.

"I was glad to hear the news that Kazakhstan was elected a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018. This is a result of prosperous development of Kazakhstan and wise policy of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Led by N. Nazarbayev Kazakhstan has gone its own way of development over 25 years of independence. The President of Kazakhstan makes all the rights decision under the conditions of the global economic crisis," he said.