UNSC President: We look forward to Astana process

ASTANA. KAZINFORM UN Security Council members look forward to the meeting to be held in Astana, President of the UNSC Olof Skoog (Sweden) said it following the Council's meeting on January 20, Kazinform reports.

"We have exchanged today views on the situation in Syria and the latest developments including the implementation of the Resolution No.2336. This is the resolution that was adopted before the end of the last year and in view of the upcoming Astana meeting. We welcomed and supported the efforts by Russia and Turkey to end violence, establish ceasefire and jump-start a UN-led political process. Security Council members called upon all parties to respect the ceasefire regime in Syria," Olaf Scoog said.

“We reiterated our call to all parties to allow humanitarian agencies a rapid, unhindered and safe access throughout Syria," he noted.

"We strongly condemned ongoing barbaric acts of terrorism by Daesh in Syria, including destruction of cultural heritage such as parts of the Roman Theatre in Palmyra, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Council members look forward to the meeting to be held in Astana hosted by Kazakhstan on Monday viewing it as an important part of the Syrian-led political process and an important step ahead of the resumption of UN-led Intra-Syrian talks in Geneva on the 8th of February,” concluded the UNSC President.

Recall that the international meeting on regulation of the situation in Syria will start in Astana on January 23.