UNSC's membership to open new horizons for Kazakhstan - Veterans' Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Veterans' Council has congratulated Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and the people of Kazakhstan on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2017-2018.

"Thanks to unique international initiatives of Nursultan Nazarbayev we've achieved such international recognition.



"Kazakhstan on the initiative of President Nazarbayev has become the first country in history to abandon its nuclear arsenal. Our country is one of the world's leaders in terms of strengthening global and regional security.



President Nazarbayev's article the Manifesto. The World. The 21st century has quickly become the official document of the UN General Assembly and the UNSC.



Participation in the UNSC's work will open new horizons for Kazakhstan in terms of promotion of its global initiatives for the sake of peace in the world.



We are sure that Kazakhstan will deservedly fulfill this honorable mission," the council said in a statement.