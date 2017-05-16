EN
    09:32, 16 May 2017 | GMT +6

    UNSC threatens DPRK with new sanctions for missile tests

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The UN Security Council has condemned a yet another missile test held by North Korea and has again threatened with new sanctions against Pyongyang if it continues its provocative actions.

    "The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the most recent ballistic missile launches conducted by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on 28 April and 13 May 2017," the council members said in a press release for the media.

    "The members of the Security Council expressed their utmost concern over the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's highly destabilizing behavior and flagrant and provocative defiance of the Security Council by conducting these ballistic missile launches in violation of its international obligations under United Nations Security Council resolutions (...)," the Security Council said.


