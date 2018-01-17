Unsettled weather expected across the country on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Kazhydromet, unsettled weather will persist on much of the country's territory on Wednesday, causing fog, snow falls, snowstorms, and winds strengthening.

In East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions, wind speeds will reach 15-20 m/s. Snowstorms are expected in East Kazakhstan. Forecasters warn of fog in Pavlodar and Akmola regions.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s in South-Kazakhstan region.

Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl, Kostanay, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda regions during the day, as well as North-Kazakhstan region overnight.