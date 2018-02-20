Unsettled weather to continue in Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Kazhydromet, unsettled weather patterns will persist on most of the country's territory on Tuesday. Mets warn of snowfalls, ice, and snowstorms. Much of the country will be covered in fog.

Patchy fog and strong easterly winds up to 18-23 m/s with gusts up to 30 m/s are expected in Zhambyl, Almaty, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions. Forecasters warn of icy road conditions in Kyzylorda region.

Strong winds up to 15-25 m/s and patchy fog are expected in East Kazakhstan region.

In Aktobe region wind speeds will reach 18 m/s.

Fog, ice, and snowstorms are expected in Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.

Parts of Akmola, Atyrau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions will be blanketed in fog.