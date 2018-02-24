10:27, 24 February 2018 | GMT +6
Unsettled weather to persist across the country on Saturday
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsettled weather will persist on most of the country's territory on Sunday. Mets warn of snowfalls, blowing snow, ice, and fog.
WInd speeds will reach 20-25 m/s in Almaty region. Parts of the region will be covered in fog.
Fog and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions. East Kazakhstan region will also see blowing snow.
Parts of South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North-Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions will be blanketed in fog.