Unsettled weather to persist in Kazakhstan on March 17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsettled weather pattern will persist on most of the country's territory on Saturday, March 17. Light to heavy precipitation is expected in some areas, Kazhydromet reports.

Weather without precipitation is expected only in the north. Some areas will be covered in fog. Mets warn of icy road conditions, wind and snowstorms.



Fog, ice, blowing snow, and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.

In Kostanay region winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s. Parts of the region will be covered in fog. Mets warn of snowstorms during the day.

Fog will also blanket parts of Akmola, Zhambyl, and North Kazakhstan regions. Wind speeds here are expected to reach 15-20 m/s.

Parts of Almaty, Atyrau, Karaganda, Mangistau, Aktobe, and Pavlodar regions will be blanketed in fog. Drivers in Almaty, Atyrau, and Karaganda regions are advised to use caution due to ice on the roads.

