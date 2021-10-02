Unstable weather conditions forecast for Kazakhstan Oct 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A cyclone spur and associated fronts will still affect the weather in the eastern part of the country causing unstable conditions, precipitation as rain and snow, predicted to be heavy in mountainous areas of the southeast, high wind, fog at night, and black ice, Kazinform cites the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet.

The European anticyclone will influence weather conditions in the western sections of the country.

Kostanay region is to see fog, black ice, and ground blizzard in the north, northeast as well as 15-20mps wind in the north, northeast at night and in the morning.

North Kazakhstan region is to brace for fog in the west as well as 15-20mps wind in the east.

Wind is to reach 15-20mps in mountainous areas of Turkestan region as well as much of Pavlodar region.

Fog and black ice are predicted for the north of East Kazakhstan, north, east of Karaganda regions. 15-20mps wind is forecast for northern and southern parts of East Kazakhstan region.

15-22mps wind is expected in t he south and mountainous areas of Almaty, Zhambyl regions as well as fog in the north and mountainous areas at night and in the morning.