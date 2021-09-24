Unstable weather conditions forecast for Kazakhstan Sept 24

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The western, central, and eastern parts of the country are to see unstable weather causing rainfalls due to fronts. The center and east are to see precipitation as rain at times, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

The rest part of the country is to expect no precipitation, with the west, south, southwest, southeast, center, and east are to see high wind, brining dust tides to the south, southwest, and north, northwest – fog.

Almaty region’s Zhalanshkol district is to brace for 18-23mps wind.

Wind is to reach 15-20mps in the northeast, southwest of Zhambyl, mountainous areas, west of Turkestan region during the day.

15-20mps wind brining dust tides is to sweep through the center, west of Kyzylorda, center, northeast of Mangistau regions.

Atyrau region is to expect 15-22mps wind in the south and center at night and in most parts at daytime.

Wind is to blow 15-20mps in the east of West Kazakhstan as well as southwest, northwest of Aktobe and north of East Kazakhstan region during the day.

The northeast, east of Kostanay, southwest of North Kazakhstan, and south of Pavlodar regions are to brace for foggy night and morning.

15-20mps wind is predicted for the south and west of Karaganda region.

Ground frosts sending temperature as low as -3 degrees Celsius are forecast for the north, mountainous, sub-mountainous areas of Almaty, Zhambyl region at night.

High fire hazard is to persist in most of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Almaty, south of Aktobe, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.