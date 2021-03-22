Unstable weather conditions in store for Kazakhstan Mar 22

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The fronts are to bring unstable weather conditions to the greater part of Kazakhstan on March 22, 2021, resulting in precipitations in places as snow and rain and gusty wind, predicted to be accompanied with ground blizzards in the northern, central, and eastern parts of the country, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

According to Kazhydromet, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions are to brace in places for fog and ice slick as well as 15-23mps wind, predicted to be accompanied with ground blizzards in Akmola, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Occasional fog and ice slick are in store for North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and West Kazakhstan regions. Wind is to reach up to 15-20mps here and there in Kostanay region.

Almaty region is to brace for fog here and there at night and daytime, while the region’s Zhalanashkol district is to see 15-20mps wind.

Fog is predicted to blanket in palaces Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions. Mangistau region is to expect occasional thunderstorm locally.

Zhambyl region is to brace for occasional fog, 15-20mps wind as well as ice slick in places at night.