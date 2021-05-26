Unstable weather conditions in store for Kazakhstan May 26

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather conditions and occasional brief thunderstorms are forecast for most of the country due to the fronts, Kazinform reports.

According to the national weather forecaster Kazhydromet, the country is to see in places squall, dust storm, heavy wind as well as hail which is likely to hit in the southeast and north.

North Kazakhstan region is to see squall hit locally during the day, wind reach 15-20mps with gusts of up to 23-28mps.

Turkestan region as well as Kostanay region is to brace in places for squall, dust storm, and 15-20mps wind. The latter will see gusts reaching up to 23mps.

15-20mps wind is expected in Zhambyl, Pavlodar regions as well as Akmola region at daytime here and there. Zhambyl region will brace for gusts of up to 25mps and hail.

Wind at 15-20mps predicted to bring dust storm to Mangistau region at daytime is forecast for West Kazakhstan region as well as Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions during the day.

Almaty, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions are to brace for heatwave in the afternoon.

High fire hazard will remain in most of Kyzylorda, Aktobe regions, in places in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions, and in some areas of Almaty, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar regions.